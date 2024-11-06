Family Asset Management LLC Sells 1,080 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Family Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Family Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 78.4% during the third quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period.

IVW stock traded up $1.81 on Wednesday, reaching $98.64. 296,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,894,367. The firm has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $69.48 and a twelve month high of $98.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.81 and a 200-day moving average of $91.35.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

