Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Director Sells $100,076.48 in Stock

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $100,076.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,871 shares in the company, valued at $565,494.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
EXPO opened at $98.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44 and a beta of 0.69. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $68.70 and a one year high of $115.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.07.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Exponent’s payout ratio is 54.11%.
Separately, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Exponent in a research report on Friday, July 26th.
Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.
