Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Director Sells $100,076.48 in Stock

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $100,076.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,871 shares in the company, valued at $565,494.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Exponent Price Performance

EXPO opened at $98.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44 and a beta of 0.69. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $68.70 and a one year high of $115.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.07.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Exponent’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

Institutional Trading of Exponent

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC increased its position in shares of Exponent by 108.9% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Exponent in the first quarter worth about $539,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Exponent by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 44,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,663,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Exponent by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Exponent in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

