Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 70,943 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $5,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 752.0% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $121.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.24. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.03 and a 1-year high of $131.59. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.98.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXPD shares. TD Cowen cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

