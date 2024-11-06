eXp World (EXPI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

eXp World Trading Up 7.8 %

NASDAQ EXPI opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.00 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.33. eXp World has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $17.11.

Insider Transactions at eXp World

In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $515,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,589,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,796,366.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $453,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 547,665 shares in the company, valued at $8,275,218.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $515,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,589,780 shares in the company, valued at $522,796,366.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 556,463 shares of company stock worth $7,344,570. 28.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXPI. BTIG Research upgraded shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on eXp World from $11.75 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

