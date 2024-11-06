Ethena USDe (USDE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $2.80 Billion

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. Over the last week, Ethena USDe has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Ethena USDe has a total market cap of $2.80 billion and approximately $64.68 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethena USDe token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001346 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethena USDe alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74,182.62 or 0.99721278 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74,022.06 or 0.99505441 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Ethena USDe Token Profile

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 2,801,323,122 tokens. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. The official website for Ethena USDe is www.ethena.fi.

Ethena USDe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 2,790,215,298.5954556. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 1.00057775 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $41,733,505.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena USDe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethena USDe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethena USDe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethena USDe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethena USDe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.