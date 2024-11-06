Enpro (NYSE:NPO) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.75-7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.27. The company issued revenue guidance of down low single digits, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion. Enpro also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.750-7.000 EPS.

Enpro Stock Performance

NYSE:NPO traded up $18.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $167.55. 153,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,061. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.82 and a beta of 1.41. Enpro has a 52-week low of $116.43 and a 52-week high of $176.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.88.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.13). Enpro had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $260.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enpro will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Enpro Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. Enpro’s payout ratio is 59.41%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enpro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd.

Insider Activity at Enpro

In other news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $232,292.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 604 shares in the company, valued at $90,636.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Enpro Company Profile

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

