Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target Raised to $116.00 at Barclays

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $103.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 7.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EMR. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.29.

Emerson Electric stock traded up $8.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,152,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,443. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $83.10 and a one year high of $126.47. The company has a market capitalization of $72.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.92.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 361.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 471.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

