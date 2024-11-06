Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.920-0.940 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Elme Communities also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.92-0.94 EPS.

Elme Communities Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:ELME traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $17.34. The stock had a trading volume of 399,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,574. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.46. Elme Communities has a 1-year low of $12.74 and a 1-year high of $18.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.63 and a beta of 0.89.

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $61.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.31 million. Elme Communities had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Elme Communities will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elme Communities Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -479.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ELME shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Elme Communities in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Elme Communities from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Elme Communities from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

About Elme Communities

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

