Eigenpie mstETH Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $539.44 Million (MSTETH)

Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One Eigenpie mstETH token can now be purchased for $2,437.20 or 0.03585825 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Eigenpie mstETH has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. Eigenpie mstETH has a market capitalization of $539.44 million and $39,111.75 worth of Eigenpie mstETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Eigenpie mstETH

Eigenpie mstETH’s total supply is 221,335 tokens. The official website for Eigenpie mstETH is www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake. Eigenpie mstETH’s official Twitter account is @eigenpiexyz_io.

Buying and Selling Eigenpie mstETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Eigenpie mstETH has a current supply of 221,334.94559098. The last known price of Eigenpie mstETH is 2,437.20060796 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eigenpie mstETH directly using U.S. dollars.

