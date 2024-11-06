Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:EVN)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0513 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

EVN stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,259. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $11.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average is $10.50.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

