Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:EVN)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0513 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 1.0 %
EVN stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,259. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $11.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average is $10.50.
About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust
