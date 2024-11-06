Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $74.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.98 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DEA traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.56. 1,973,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,566. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.93. Easterly Government Properties has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $14.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 71.05 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 557.89%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DEA. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

