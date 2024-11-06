Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK opened at $114.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.87 and a 200-day moving average of $108.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.47. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $86.61 and a 12-month high of $121.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $61,365.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,617.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.85.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

