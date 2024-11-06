Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.47 and last traded at $19.15, with a volume of 48747 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.48.

DEI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.29.

The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -87.98 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.29.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $250.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. Douglas Emmett had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. Douglas Emmett’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is -361.90%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,090,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,681,000 after purchasing an additional 165,425 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 20.8% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,363,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,817,000 after buying an additional 751,419 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 8.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,495,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,212,000 after buying an additional 186,385 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,417,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,182,000 after buying an additional 24,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 4,395.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,578,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,099 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

