Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) SVP Sells $734,405.76 in Stock

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) SVP Scott Leff sold 5,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total transaction of $734,405.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,153.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dorman Products Price Performance

Shares of Dorman Products stock traded down $2.09 on Wednesday, hitting $135.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,513. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.07 and a 52-week high of $146.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.83.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.43. Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $503.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective (up from $126.00) on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dorman Products by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,032,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $292,282,000 after purchasing an additional 41,849 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,029,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $94,136,000 after acquiring an additional 24,811 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 523,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,262,000 after acquiring an additional 78,496 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 302,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 227,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Featured Articles

