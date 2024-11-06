Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAUGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.97 and last traded at $40.97, with a volume of 740 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.96.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth $72,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2,250.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

