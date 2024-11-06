Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Downgraded to Sell Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

FANG has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Johnson Rice cut Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays upgraded Diamondback Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Diamondback Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.09.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 2.3 %

FANG stock opened at $175.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.61. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $145.70 and a 12 month high of $214.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.89.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by ($1.24). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.51% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 17.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,037,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,732,485.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 2,328 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 23.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,164 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,683,000 after buying an additional 10,626 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at $615,000. Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,598 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 749,104 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $129,146,000 after purchasing an additional 94,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.