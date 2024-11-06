Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.50

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share by the asset manager on Friday, December 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Up 5.9 %

NASDAQ:DHIL traded up $9.23 on Wednesday, reaching $165.30. 8,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.00. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 52-week low of $135.44 and a 52-week high of $173.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.46 and a 200-day moving average of $152.86.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $450,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,755,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $450,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,755,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director L’quentus Thomas sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $40,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,327.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.