Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Stock Price

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 58.73% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of GO stock traded up $1.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,467,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,754. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.84. Grocery Outlet has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $29.98.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 200,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $3,259,547.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,580.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 200,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $3,259,547.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,580.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $1,890,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,728.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 500,095 shares of company stock worth $8,876,548 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,333,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,628,000 after purchasing an additional 60,830 shares during the period. 12 West Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 383.3% during the 1st quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 3,625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,613,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,933,000 after purchasing an additional 655,065 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 281.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,579,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,023,000 after buying an additional 2,641,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,498,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,388,000 after buying an additional 609,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

