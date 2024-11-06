Dada Nexus (DADA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.
Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $324.54 million for the quarter. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 19.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.94%.
Dada Nexus Stock Down 6.2 %
Dada Nexus stock opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $431.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.56. Dada Nexus has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $4.55.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Dada Nexus Company Profile
Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People’s Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platforms for consumers, retailers, and brand owners.
