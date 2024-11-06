Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CWK opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 189.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $16.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.93.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

About Cushman & Wakefield

(Get Free Report)

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.