CTS (NYSE:CTS) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.20 and last traded at $57.20, with a volume of 3834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.58.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTS. Scotiabank downgraded CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.39.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $132.42 million for the quarter. CTS had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 11.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. CTS’s payout ratio is 8.25%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of CTS by 5.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 294,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,249,000 after acquiring an additional 15,062 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of CTS in the third quarter worth about $518,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of CTS by 19.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 159,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 26,376 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CTS by 2.1% in the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 12,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of CTS by 14.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

