CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 17,926.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 925,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,668,000 after buying an additional 920,695 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,828,000 after purchasing an additional 564,662 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 619.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 554,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,865,000 after acquiring an additional 477,706 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 248.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 521,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,180,000 after acquiring an additional 371,695 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,061,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,124,000 after acquiring an additional 315,280 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,563,660. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,212 shares of company stock worth $30,529,413. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD opened at $307.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 445.77, a PEG ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $286.26 and a 200-day moving average of $308.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $183.60 and a 12-month high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CRWD. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.74.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

