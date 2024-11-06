Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Cricut had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $167.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Cricut Stock Performance

CRCT traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.57. The company had a trading volume of 697,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,291. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.21. Cricut has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $8.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Cricut from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cricut news, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $229,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 655,833 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,481.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arora Ashish sold 38,495 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total value of $228,660.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,505,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,884,689.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 267,112 shares of company stock valued at $1,599,515. 18.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

