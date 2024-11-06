Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $91.92 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,859 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,896 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.8% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $91,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD opened at $400.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $393.49 and a 200 day moving average of $362.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $286.79 and a 12 month high of $421.56. The company has a market cap of $397.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 733.61% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.57%.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.26.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

