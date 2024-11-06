Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,867 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $25,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,730,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228,821 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024,631 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $892,895,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,407,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,730 shares during the period. Finally, Miramar Fiduciary Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3,670.0% in the second quarter. Miramar Fiduciary Corp now owns 1,082,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,646 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $285.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $280.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.69. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $214.06 and a 12-month high of $289.70.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.