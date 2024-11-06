Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Buys 23,296 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 195.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,296 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupree Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GNR opened at $56.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.63. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $51.68 and a 12-month high of $60.63.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

