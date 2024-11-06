Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.22-4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.47-1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion.

Crane NXT Stock Performance

CXT stock traded up $3.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.02. The company had a trading volume of 663,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.20. Crane NXT has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.78. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Crane NXT alerts:

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.08 million. Crane NXT had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crane NXT will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Crane NXT in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Crane NXT from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Baird R W raised shares of Crane NXT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Crane NXT in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CXT

About Crane NXT

(Get Free Report)

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crane NXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane NXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.