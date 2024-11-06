Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.22-4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.47-1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion.
Crane NXT Stock Performance
CXT stock traded up $3.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.02. The company had a trading volume of 663,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.20. Crane NXT has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.78. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.33.
Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.08 million. Crane NXT had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crane NXT will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Crane NXT
Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.
