Craig Coleman Buys 511,518 Shares of GTN Limited (ASX:GTN) Stock

GTN Limited (ASX:GTN – Get Free Report) insider Craig Coleman bought 511,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.47 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of A$237,855.87 ($157,520.44).
Craig Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 28th, Craig Coleman bought 362,210 shares of GTN stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.47 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of A$168,427.65 ($111,541.49).
- On Monday, September 9th, Craig Coleman bought 21,505,375 shares of GTN stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.47 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of A$9,999,999.38 ($6,622,516.14).
GTN Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.98.
GTN Increases Dividend
About GTN
GTN Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates broadcast media advertising platform that supply traffic information reports to radio stations in Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Brazil. It offers information reports, such as traffic and news through advertising spots on television and radio networks directly to advertisers, as well as through advertising agencies.
