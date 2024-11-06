Craig Coleman Buys 511,518 Shares of GTN Limited (ASX:GTN) Stock

GTN Limited (ASX:GTN – Get Free Report) insider Craig Coleman bought 511,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.47 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of A$237,855.87 ($157,520.44).

Craig Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 28th, Craig Coleman bought 362,210 shares of GTN stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.47 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of A$168,427.65 ($111,541.49).

On Monday, September 9th, Craig Coleman bought 21,505,375 shares of GTN stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.47 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of A$9,999,999.38 ($6,622,516.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.017 per share. This represents a yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from GTN’s previous Final dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. GTN’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

GTN Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates broadcast media advertising platform that supply traffic information reports to radio stations in Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Brazil. It offers information reports, such as traffic and news through advertising spots on television and radio networks directly to advertisers, as well as through advertising agencies.

