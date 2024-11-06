COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.21 and last traded at $33.77, with a volume of 4176 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, COPT Defense Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.86.

COPT Defense Properties Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.60.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). COPT Defense Properties had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $189.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPT Defense Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at COPT Defense Properties

In related news, COO Britt A. Snider bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.41 per share, with a total value of $29,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,820. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On COPT Defense Properties

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 1.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 58,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in COPT Defense Properties by 3.5% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presima Securities ULC grew its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 1.3% during the third quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period.

COPT Defense Properties Company Profile

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

