Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stock Position Raised by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Copart by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,008,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $867,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,781 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Copart by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,898,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,807,000 after acquiring an additional 30,454 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Copart by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,943,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,035,000 after acquiring an additional 598,566 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Copart by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,861,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,498,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,456,000 after acquiring an additional 496,643 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Copart Stock Up 0.8 %

CPRT opened at $52.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.99. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $58.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Copart had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

