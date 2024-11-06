CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.05, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $574.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.00 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 18.28%. CONSOL Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.11 EPS.

CONSOL Energy Stock Up 11.4 %

Shares of CEIX traded up $13.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 862,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,919. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.78 and its 200-day moving average is $97.91. CONSOL Energy has a 52-week low of $75.43 and a 52-week high of $126.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.73.

CONSOL Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. CONSOL Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on CONSOL Energy from $109.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

