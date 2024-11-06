Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 393.5% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 204.2% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 297.9% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Schlumberger by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.97.

Schlumberger Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,135,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,151,921. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.25 and its 200-day moving average is $44.97. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $38.66 and a 52 week high of $55.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $59.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.52.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $2,514,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,880,160.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

