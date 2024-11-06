Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 51.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,246,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 13,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,301,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of VGT stock traded up $16.61 on Wednesday, reaching $611.00. 247,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,130. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $581.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $563.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $430.56 and a 52 week high of $612.05.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

