Compass Point Issues Positive Forecast for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Stock Price

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Compass Point from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Compass Point’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VNO. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $21.50 to $23.75 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.07.

NYSE:VNO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.67. 1,646,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.14 and a beta of 1.64. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $19.63 and a 52-week high of $44.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.31.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.61). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $443.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 469,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,501,000 after buying an additional 25,374 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 917,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,385,000 after purchasing an additional 67,100 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,824,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2,229.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 855,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,502,000 after purchasing an additional 818,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 483,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,553,000 after purchasing an additional 120,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

