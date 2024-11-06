Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by American Capital Advisory LLC

American Capital Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,802 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.3% of American Capital Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. American Capital Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in Cisco Systems by 222.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 617.7% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Despite investors’ hopes for a rebound in Networking Equipment demand to boost Cisco’s fourth-quarter 2024 performance, the anticipation is tempered by limited indications of a significant recovery in demand. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, reaching $57.08. 4,104,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,906,783. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $57.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.83.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 27.83%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 62.99%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 7,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $368,697.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,307.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $1,342,221.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,794,278.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 7,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $368,697.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,307.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,049 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

