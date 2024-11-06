Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.62 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 3,953.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.700-6.870 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $6.70-6.87 EPS.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $139.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.15. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $108.91 and a fifty-two week high of $149.75.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 23.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 10,025 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $1,206,709.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,666 shares in the company, valued at $48,709,646.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 10,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total transaction of $1,206,709.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,709,646.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 7,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.08, for a total transaction of $1,019,827.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,669 shares in the company, valued at $5,940,623.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,429 shares of company stock valued at $4,866,493 over the last quarter. 24.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

