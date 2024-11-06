Cheniere Energy, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the energy company on Monday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th.

Cheniere Energy has a payout ratio of 105.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Cheniere Energy to earn $10.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.8%.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

LNG opened at $192.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Cheniere Energy has a twelve month low of $152.31 and a twelve month high of $193.61. The company has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $2.06. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on LNG. Barclays increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cheniere Energy

About Cheniere Energy

(Get Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.