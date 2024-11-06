Cheelee (CHEEL) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $206.43 Million

Cheelee (CHEEL) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. In the last seven days, Cheelee has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. Cheelee has a total market cap of $206.43 million and approximately $6.65 million worth of Cheelee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cheelee token can now be purchased for about $10.67 or 0.00015336 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cheelee alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69,349.72 or 0.99672887 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,244.44 or 0.99521583 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Cheelee

Cheelee’s genesis date was July 2nd, 2022. Cheelee’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,346,282 tokens. The Reddit community for Cheelee is https://reddit.com/r/cheelee_gang/. Cheelee’s official website is cheelee.io. Cheelee’s official Twitter account is @cheelee_tweet. Cheelee’s official message board is medium.com/cheelee-cheel.

Cheelee Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheelee (CHEEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cheelee has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 56,798,982.38431259 in circulation. The last known price of Cheelee is 10.93214696 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $6,412,284.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheelee.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheelee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cheelee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cheelee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cheelee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cheelee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.