Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08, RTT News reports. Century Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,434.23% and a negative return on equity of 60.60%. The business had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share.

Century Therapeutics Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ IPSC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.35. 316,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,779. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.24. The stock has a market cap of $114.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.41. Century Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $5.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IPSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Century Therapeutics from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Century Therapeutics Company Profile

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of genetically engineered allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. Its lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy, under Phase 1 trials targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

