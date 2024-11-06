Central Securities (NYSE:CET) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.90 and last traded at $47.90, with a volume of 153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.13.

Central Securities Trading Up 2.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Andrew J. O'neill acquired 1,080 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.09 per share, for a total transaction of $49,777.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 84,916 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,913,778.44. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Hill acquired 600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.71 per share, for a total transaction of $28,026.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,816.16. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Central Securities

Central Securities Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CET. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Central Securities by 5,584.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Central Securities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Securities during the second quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Central Securities during the first quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

Featured Articles

