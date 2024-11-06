Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Has $438,000 Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 935.9% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Barclays raised their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.43.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEP traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.71. 355,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,127,090. The firm has a market cap of $51.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.65. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $74.97 and a one year high of $105.18.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 70.12%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

