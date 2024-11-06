Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires 65 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 47.9% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 4.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 7.7% in the first quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on HON. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $214.00 to $213.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.73.

Honeywell International Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of HON traded up $4.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $213.56. 874,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,978,636. The firm has a market cap of $138.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $183.20 and a 12-month high of $222.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.17.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 49.88%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

