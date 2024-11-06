CBC Holding (OTC:CBHC) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.60 Per Share

CBC Holding (OTC:CBHC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 1.60 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This is an increase from CBC’s previous dividend of $0.60.

CBC Stock Performance

Shares of CBC stock remained flat at $26.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.25 and its 200 day moving average is $26.25. CBC has a 52 week low of $26.25 and a 52 week high of $26.25.

About CBC

CBC Holding Company operates as the holding company for Community Banking Company of Fitzgerald that provides various banking products and services. It offers personal and business checking accounts; personal savings accounts; and certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides mortgage, personal, home equity, and commercial loans.

