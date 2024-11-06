Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at about $524,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Marriott International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Marriott International from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.00.

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $259.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.43. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.34 and a fifty-two week high of $266.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.