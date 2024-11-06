Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Given New $36.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CSTL. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSTL

Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $31.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.67. The stock has a market cap of $860.05 million, a P/E ratio of -222.50 and a beta of 0.99. Castle Biosciences has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $35.84. The company has a current ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.14. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $85.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Castle Biosciences

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $210,081.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,550 shares in the company, valued at $227,857.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $210,081.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,857.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $29,846.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,361.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,694 shares of company stock valued at $563,497. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 89.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $547,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 52,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,494,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,096,000 after acquiring an additional 32,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.