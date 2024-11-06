Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,534 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $30,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 265.7% in the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $233.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $243.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.46. The company has a market cap of $141.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $208.14 and a 12-month high of $258.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.15.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UNP

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.