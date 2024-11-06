Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,032 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TLT. Motco purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

TLT stock opened at $92.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.38 and a 200-day moving average of $94.10. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $86.60 and a one year high of $101.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

