Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $160.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 49.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

NVO stock traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,993,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,372,694. The firm has a market cap of $480.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.76. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $94.73 and a 52-week high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 87.43% and a net margin of 34.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% in the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 113.0% during the second quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

