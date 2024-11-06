Canal Insurance CO Has $9.84 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Canal Insurance CO decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 340,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 2.3% of Canal Insurance CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Canal Insurance CO’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $2,972,000. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 419,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,130,000 after acquiring an additional 33,762 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 10,784 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 39.7% in the third quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.2% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 22,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE PFE opened at $27.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $31.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $28,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $282,400. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.58.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

