California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.62 EPS

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.62, Briefing.com reports. California Resources had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. California Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 194.1% on a year-over-year basis.

California Resources Trading Up 4.8 %

California Resources stock traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,160,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,828. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.68. California Resources has a one year low of $43.09 and a one year high of $60.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRC. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on California Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised California Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Noelle M. Repetti sold 10,000 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,953. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christian S. Kendall purchased 20,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,333.15. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,062. This trade represents a 500.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Noelle M. Repetti sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,301 shares in the company, valued at $916,953. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

